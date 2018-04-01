Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Press coverage about Pearson (NYSE:PSO) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pearson earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0391643754435 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE PSO remained flat at $$10.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 295,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,710. The company has a market capitalization of $8,220.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Pearson has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $10.80.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

