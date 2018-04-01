Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WillScot (WSC) Share Price

News headlines about WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WillScot earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4637209452833 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,155.40 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. WillScot has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

WillScot Company Profile

Williams Scotsman International, Inc provides mobile and modular space solutions for the construction, education, commercial, healthcare, and government markets in North America. It offers delivery and installation services, as well as sells new and used mobile office products. The company also provides products ranging from construction office or storage containers to a multi-story high-tech medical services building.

