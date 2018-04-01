Ultralife (ULBI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -0.10

News headlines about Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultralife earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 39.0156557886767 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.54, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.28. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-negative-media-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-ultralife-ulbi-share-price-updated.html.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.