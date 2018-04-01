Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conagra Brands earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.0903529082158 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. UBS raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. 2,575,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,025. The firm has a market cap of $14,776.38, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $877,447.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,900.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

