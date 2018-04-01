D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.19

Media headlines about D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. D. R. Horton earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 44.8631588178928 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $56.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. 3,396,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,921. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16,480.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $432,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,418,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,983,483.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $175,172.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,613.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,602 shares of company stock valued at $10,828,080 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

