Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dr Pepper Snapple Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8163041657758 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:DPS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,617. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21,278.09, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

