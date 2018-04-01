MarketAxess (MKTX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MarketAxess earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4019688541787 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

MKTX traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $217.44. The company had a trading volume of 154,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,392. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,182.05, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $99.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $6,671,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,676,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

