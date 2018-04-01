Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Share Price

News stories about Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Property Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9661522147773 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,641. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5,475.95, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.60 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wood & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three business segments: Real estate lending (the Lending Segment), which engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments; Real estate investing and servicing (the Investing and Servicing Segment), which includes a servicing business in the United States that manages and works out problem assets; an investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade rated CMBS, and a mortgage loan business, and Real estate property (the Property Segment), which engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties.

