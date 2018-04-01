STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. STORE Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.2725215352 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOR. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on STORE Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,822.13, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. STORE Capital has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

In other STORE Capital news, insider Christopher H. Volk acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

