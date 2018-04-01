Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Price

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 44.5396718752146 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $31.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,037.14. 3,466,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $720,587.25, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $834.60 and a 12 month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,215.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-alphabet-googl-stock-price.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.