The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Bank of New York Mellon earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3266458959003 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BK stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 3,896,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,778. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52,032.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,401,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,764.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

