Citizens (CIZN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.9378174043438 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ CIZN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. Citizens has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of -0.40.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, Mississippi (the Bank). Through its ownership of the Bank, the Company is engaged in a range of commercial and personal banking activities, including accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

