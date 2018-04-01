E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

Media stories about E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0307740141651 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE DD traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,154,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,030. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

