Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact POSCO (PKX) Stock Price

News coverage about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. POSCO earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7935608865428 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,452. The firm has a market cap of $25,231.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

PKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

