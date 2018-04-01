Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Statoil ASA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8449342783974 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

STO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Statoil ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 target price on Statoil ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Statoil ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Statoil ASA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Statoil ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

STO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 1,812,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78,592.90, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.98. Statoil ASA has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.47.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Statoil ASA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Statoil ASA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

