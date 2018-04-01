Unilever (NYSE:UL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6848244648227 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of UL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 897,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $68,436.98, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4452 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

