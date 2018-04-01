Whole Foods Market (WFM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media stories about Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whole Foods Market earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9907852214794 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

WFM stock remained flat at $$41.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Whole Foods Market has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

