Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Share Price

News stories about Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xenon Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.727068591845 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,507. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a pipeline of differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications. Its product pipeline includes: Glybera, TV-45070, GDC-0310, XEN901 (Nav1.6 inhibitor) and XEN1101. Glybera is used for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD).

