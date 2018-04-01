Yum China (YUMC) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.23

Media headlines about Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yum China earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5784430768525 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.51.

Yum China stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 2,109,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,038. Yum China has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16,008.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Yum China had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Linen purchased 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $159,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,543.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

