News headlines about Airgas (NYSE:ARG) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Airgas earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.9768713759782 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ARG remained flat at $$142.95 during trading on Friday. Airgas has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $143.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Airgas (ARG) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-airgas-arg-stock-price-updated.html.

Airgas Company Profile

Airgas, Inc is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.