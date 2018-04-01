Ball (BLL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News headlines about Ball (NYSE:BLL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ball earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.3746317205285 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,916.05, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Ball has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.81 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $261,853.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 398,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,505.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $88,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,283,696.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,556 shares of company stock worth $1,904,836. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

