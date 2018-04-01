Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact C R Bard (BCR) Share Price

Media coverage about C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C R Bard earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.5936292919565 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:BCR remained flat at $$331.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. C R Bard has a 1-year low of $222.42 and a 1-year high of $337.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C R Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.83.

C R Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

