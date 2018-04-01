Enel Generaci�n Chile (EOCC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Enel Generaci�n Chile (NYSE:EOCC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enel Generaci�n Chile earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9102646890481 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Enel Generaci�n Chile stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,491. The company has a market cap of $6,504.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76. Enel Generaci�n Chile has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Enel Generaci�n Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enel Generaci�n Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Enel Generaci�n Chile Company Profile

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama.

