Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,879. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $76.47 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,754.65, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,620.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

