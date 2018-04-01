Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2942448213757 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

IVZ stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 2,217,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,144. The company has a market cap of $13,032.77, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. Invesco has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 422,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $14,005,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Carome sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $834,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,860 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,173 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

