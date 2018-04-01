Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Realty Income (NYSE:O) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5458582224488 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.73. 2,506,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,867. The company has a market cap of $14,704.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.95%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

