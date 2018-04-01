Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect VICI Properties (VICI) Stock Price

Media stories about VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VICI Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4154926120304 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,687,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,821. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.09 million. research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,450 shares of company stock worth $1,249,000 over the last 90 days.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. It operates through two segments: real property business and golf course business. The real property business segment consists of leased real property.

