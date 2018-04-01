Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0811508343407 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE CPB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.31. 2,929,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,978. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,019.29, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

