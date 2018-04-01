Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Campbell Soup (CPB) Share Price

Media coverage about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.476403809553 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

CPB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $43.31. 2,929,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13,019.29, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

