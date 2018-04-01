Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Continental Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.6754061599386 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CLR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 2,103,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,118.98, a P/E ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.45. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.57 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 31,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,436.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,909 shares of company stock worth $7,846,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

