Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Share Price

Media headlines about Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Credicorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1077243296024 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BAP traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.04. The company had a trading volume of 199,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,403. The firm has a market cap of $18,108.94, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.53. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.75.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

