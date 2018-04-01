Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DXC Technology (DXC) Share Price

Media stories about DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9252447096316 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,049. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28,720.21, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DXC Technology (DXC) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-dxc-technology-dxc-share-price.html.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.