Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock Price

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,882,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,083,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $316,157.03, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

