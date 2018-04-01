Fibria (FBR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Fibria (NYSE:FBR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fibria earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4879309703219 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:FBR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,525. Fibria has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $10,801.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of -0.10.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.48). Fibria had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Fibria will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fibria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Fibria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fibria in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

About Fibria

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

