Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact General Motors (GM) Share Price

Media stories about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 45.2308334807044 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded General Motors from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $33.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,049,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,986.58, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

In related news, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,289,848 shares of company stock worth $1,600,694,061. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

