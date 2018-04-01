Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Price

Media coverage about PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PRA Health Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 45.8570170212816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,292.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.78 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, VP Linda Baddour sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $6,048,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

