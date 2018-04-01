Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vedanta earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.2632399624576 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEDL shares. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vedanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 479,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,022.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vedanta has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

