Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Albemarle earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.6846675519525 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.02.

ALB traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. 2,275,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,260.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $857.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.46 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 1.79%. research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

