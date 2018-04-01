Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Destination XL Group earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.6122618444217 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,718. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $135.52 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Sahal S. Laher sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $32,500.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

