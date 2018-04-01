EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EOG Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy exploration company an impact score of 46.22208291755 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,714. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60,913.01, a PE ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $4,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

