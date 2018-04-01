Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Price

Media stories about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9751367192642 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. UBS began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

FRC traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $92.61. 868,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,235. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,609.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

