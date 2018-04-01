Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price

Headlines about General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Dynamics earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.283432708762 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $246.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.67.

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,592.72, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $185.64 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.29, for a total transaction of $2,003,058.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $899,831.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at $15,183,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $6,715,463. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

