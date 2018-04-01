General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News headlines about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.748957859739 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,514,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,586,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

