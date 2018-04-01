News headlines about ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ParkerVision earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.4927373282526 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get ParkerVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ParkerVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

ParkerVision stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,799. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-parkervision-prkr-share-price-updated.html.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices.

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.