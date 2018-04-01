Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PepsiCo (PEP) Share Price

News coverage about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5328085750615 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $154,932.42, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

