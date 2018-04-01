Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Stock Price

News coverage about Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Revance Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2390381472933 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,131.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 46,025.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Phyllis Gardner sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $168,042.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $105,846.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,366 shares of company stock worth $3,182,947 over the last 90 days. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

