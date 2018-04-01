Tenaris (TS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4760183629462 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Tenaris stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 2,301,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,262. The company has a market cap of $20,464.59, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $37.56.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 3.92%. sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

