Media stories about Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valeritas earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.229515217608 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valeritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Valeritas alerts:

VLRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037. Valeritas has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-valeritas-vlrx-stock-price-updated.html.

About Valeritas

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.