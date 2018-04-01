ConocoPhillips (COP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

News articles about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy producer an impact score of 46.4697300933777 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

COP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,469,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $69,640.73, a P/E ratio of 98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Howard Weil lowered ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

