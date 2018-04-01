Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fifth Third Bank (FITB) Share Price

Headlines about Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fifth Third Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4894945835366 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern's scoring:

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. 5,226,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,811.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Fifth Third Bank has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $34.57.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other Fifth Third Bank news, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $246,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,553.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $644,841.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,978 shares of company stock worth $6,033,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

